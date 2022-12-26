One person killed, suspect in custody after fight in Paducah

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Sunday night.
Around 6:45 p.m. Christmas Day, Paducah police responded to a report of someone shot at an office building in the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive. Police learned there had been a fight and two men were injured.
Both men were drinking, along with two teenagers on the scene.
Bobby Tabor, 50 of Paducah, was taken to Baptist Health where he later died. John Sommerfield, 43 of Paducah, was taken to the police department before being taken to Baptist Health for treatment of injuries.
Detectives determined Tabor and Sommerfield got into a fight and Sommerfield shot Tabor.
Sommerfield is now charged with murder and providing alcohol to a minor. He is being held in the McCracken County Jail.
An autopsy will be performed Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at
270/444-8550.