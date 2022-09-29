One person injured, suspects arrested in Poplar Bluff shooting

POPLAR BLUFF (WSIL) -- Poplar Bluff police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition.
On Wednesday, just before midnight, officers received multiple reports of shots fired near Harper Street and Main Street.
While responding, officers saw a dark colored car leaving the area. They attempted a traffic stop, but it fled the area.
A pursuit ensued through several residential areas. As the vehicle approached an intersection, the vehicle struck the driver's side of a squad car. The vehicle stopped and three men fled on foot.
Officers began chasing the suspects and apprehended two of them, 18-year-old Aijalon Marshall and 19-year-old Lonnie Ruff II. The third suspect was not caught.
A fourth person, a 22-year-old woman, was in the car. She was detained and later released.
Following the pursuit, officers searched the area from the original call and found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He told police after he was shot, he fled to the area of Benton Street and Valley Street. He was taken to an area hospital before being airlifted. He is in critical, but stable condition.
Police did find evidence of the shooting and interviews about the incident are underway. Additional arrests are expected.
Marshall and Ruff are currently being held in the Butler County Jail.
Interim Chief Mike McClain would like to commend the Officers for their quick and measured response to this incident. “It is because of their diligent efforts and determination that two violent criminals are off of the streets.”
The Poplar Bluff Police Department asks anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, to contact Investigators at 573-785-5776.