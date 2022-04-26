 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, much of southern
Illinois, northwest Kentucky, and the Kentucky Pennyrile.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Weather Alert

...Few Pockets of Frost Early Wednesday Morning...

Low temperatures early Wednesday morning will be primarily in the
upper 30s across southwest Kentucky, southeast Missouri, and
southwest Illinois. There may be a few pockets of frost early
Wednesday morning, mainly in the sheltered valleys of the Ozark
foothills of southeast Missouri and Shawnee hills of far southern
Illinois.

The highest chances of frost are across southwest Indiana,
southeast Illinois, and northwest Kentucky, where a Frost Advisory
is in effect.

One person injured, suspect arrested in Harrisburg shooting

shooting

MGN

 By Jonathan Brines

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- One person was injured during a shooting in Harrisburg Tuesday. 

Around 12:25 a.m., Saline County Dispatch received 911 calls reporting shots being fired near South Land Street and South Hobson Street. 

As officers were responding, another 911 call came in from a woman who said a male friend of hers had been shot. 

Officers arrived at the area and found a 37-year-old man at the intersection of Barnett Street and Land Street with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Officers began life-saving measures until paramedics could arrive. He was taken to Harrisburg Medical Center and then flown to an Evansville hospital. 

During the court of the investigation, officers identified the shooting suspect at Tyler J. Farmer. Around 3:20 a.m. officers located Farmer and placed him under arrest. 

Farmer now faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 

Farmer is being held at the Saline County Detention Center.

