One person injured, suspect arrested in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- One person was injured during a shooting in Harrisburg Tuesday.
Around 12:25 a.m., Saline County Dispatch received 911 calls reporting shots being fired near South Land Street and South Hobson Street.
As officers were responding, another 911 call came in from a woman who said a male friend of hers had been shot.
Officers arrived at the area and found a 37-year-old man at the intersection of Barnett Street and Land Street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers began life-saving measures until paramedics could arrive. He was taken to Harrisburg Medical Center and then flown to an Evansville hospital.
During the court of the investigation, officers identified the shooting suspect at Tyler J. Farmer. Around 3:20 a.m. officers located Farmer and placed him under arrest.
Farmer now faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful discharge of a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Farmer is being held at the Saline County Detention Center.