 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person injured, suspect arrested in Christopher stabbing

  • 0
Stabbing investigation in Franklin County

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- One person was injured during a stabbing in Christopher. 

Just before 8 a.m. Monday, Christopher Police responded to a call along the 300 block of 15th Street.

When they arrived, they found a man with 6 stab wounds. He was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. 

A man, determined to be the suspect, was found and taken into custody by Christopher Police. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail for aggravated domestic battery charges. 