One person injured, suspect arrested in Christopher stabbing

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- One person was injured during a stabbing in Christopher.
Just before 8 a.m. Monday, Christopher Police responded to a call along the 300 block of 15th Street.
When they arrived, they found a man with 6 stab wounds. He was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
A man, determined to be the suspect, was found and taken into custody by Christopher Police. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail for aggravated domestic battery charges.