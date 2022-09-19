One person injured in Jackson County shooting

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One person was injured and another arrested after a weekend shooting.
On Sunday, around 4:50 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call of a shooting at a home north of Murphysboro. A woman reported her husband was shot in the leg by their neighbor.
Deputies arrived and found 32-year-old Caleb Riddle with a gunshot wound to the leg. He and a witness directed deputies to a neighboring property, where a suspect was located.
Riddle was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.