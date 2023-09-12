One person charged with murder in Sikeston homicide investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (WSIL) -- One person is now charged with murder relating to a homicide investigation which occurred in the City of Sikeston on Monday.
Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety went out to the 1500-block of Washington in the morning hours on Monday for a report of an assault.
After officers arrived on scene, they found Curtis McKinney, 66, inside his home and injured from the assault, Sikeston DPS said in a release. McKinney was then taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Officers then found Anthony Pearson who is the suspect in this incident and took him into custody.
The Criminal Investigations Unit with Sikeston DPS are investigating this incident as a homicide.
Pearson faces murder, armed criminal action and burglary charges. He is now in jail without a bond.