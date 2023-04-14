One man taken to hospital after shots fired call in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting incident took place in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau police officers responded to the 900 block of William Street Thursday night after a report of shots fired at around 9:45 p.m.
After officers got to the scene, they found a man who had a gunshot wound.
The man was then taken to an area hospital for treatment for his injuries.
Police said a vehicle at the scene had possible damage from gunfire. The vehicle was then towed away so authorities can look it over for any evidence.
This is an ongoing investigation. Police say there is no suspects in custody at the time of writing this article.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department encourages citizens to report anything they may have seen during this incident by calling 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.