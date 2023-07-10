One injured, one arrested after shooting in Mounds, Ill.

MOUNDS, Ill. -- One woman is behind bars and another taken to a hospital after a shooting in Mounds, Ill.
Illinois State Police said the shooting happened on Friday night at 9:41 p.m. when a 25-year-old was hit by gunfire, resulting in a non-life-threatening injury and a trip to the hospital.
The happened in the 200-block of S. Reader Avenue in Mounds.
As police investigated, they learned Amari Acree, 26 of Mound City, was a suspect in the shooting.
Shortly thereafter, Acree was taken into custody to the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Acree faces charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm and is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Illinois State Police was assisted by Pulaski County Sheriff's Department and the incident is still being investigated.