One injured, one arrested after shooting in Mounds, Ill.

  • Updated
Amari Acree
Illinois State Police

MOUNDS, Ill. -- One woman is behind bars and another taken to a hospital after a shooting in Mounds, Ill.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened on Friday night at 9:41 p.m. when a 25-year-old was hit by gunfire, resulting in a non-life-threatening injury and a trip to the hospital.

The happened in the 200-block of S. Reader Avenue in Mounds.

As police investigated, they learned Amari Acree, 26 of Mound City, was a suspect in the shooting.

Shortly thereafter, Acree was taken into custody to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Acree faces charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Illinois State Police was assisted by Pulaski County Sheriff's Department and the incident is still being investigated.

