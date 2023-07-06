One in custody after leading deputies on pursuit into Williamson County

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- A man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit through Franklin and Williamson Counties Thursday night.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said they helped Franklin County deputies in the pursuit, leading to the arrest of Malik L. Felton.
It started Thursday morning at 1:36 a.m. when Felton was driving south on Route 37 going 89 mph. WCSO said Felton was in the left lane driving head-on towards a Williamson County patrol vehicle which was going north.
"The deputy was forced off the roadway to avoid a major collision," a WCSO press release stated.
The deputy then turned around and drove after the car heading south. Felton continued to drive away, not stopping for police.
Felton then turned west on 14th Street from Jefferson Street in Johnston City. He then stopped in the middle of the road at the intersection of Adams Street, got out of the vehicle and ran away down Adams Street.
Moments later, Felton was caught by authorities near 13th and Jefferson Streets in Johnston City.
Felton was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center and was cited multiple charges including reckless driving, two counts of speeding, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding and other traffic violations.
Additional charges are pending, WCSO said.
"This is another example of area law enforcement working together to ensure public safety," Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said.