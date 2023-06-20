One dead, one facing murder charges after incident at Kinkaid Lake in Jackson County

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A 19-year-old man is dead and one person is in custody after an incident at Kinkaid Lake on Friday.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported they are investigating what they call an altercation that led to the death of a 19-year-old Murphysboro man.
It happened at the Paul Ice boat ramp at Kinkaid Lake on Friday night around 9 p.m.
JCSO said Nathan Randall, 18, of Murphysboro, is in custody in relation to this incident and was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
According to online court records, Randall faces two counts of murder.
Court records show Randall has a preliminary hearing set for July 18th at 1:15 p.m. in front of Judge Fiello at the Jackson County Courthouse.
More information will be released as it becomes available.