One charged after stabbing incident in Cape Girardeau

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
202 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT /MIDNIGHT EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH,
GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE,
MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

One charged after stabbing incident in Cape Girardeau

  • 0
Emerald Boyd
Cape Girardeau Police Department

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- A 29-year-old has been charged after a stabbing incident over the weekend in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau Police Department said the incident happened on Sunday at around 6:45 p.m. Officers responded to the scene in the 200-block of N. Park Street to a report of an assault with a knife.

When officers got there, they found a woman with a knife wound to her hand.

Police say the injury appeared to be non-life threatening and the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Roughly 10 minutes after arriving on scene, officers found a female suspect and took her into custody. 

The suspect's name is Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau.

Boyd was taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department and later charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

Boyd is held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

