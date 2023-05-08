One charged after stabbing incident in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- A 29-year-old has been charged after a stabbing incident over the weekend in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Police Department said the incident happened on Sunday at around 6:45 p.m. Officers responded to the scene in the 200-block of N. Park Street to a report of an assault with a knife.
When officers got there, they found a woman with a knife wound to her hand.
Police say the injury appeared to be non-life threatening and the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Roughly 10 minutes after arriving on scene, officers found a female suspect and took her into custody.
The suspect's name is Emerald Boyd, 29, of Cape Girardeau.
Boyd was taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department and later charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.
Boyd is held on a $50,000 cash only bond.