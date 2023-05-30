One arrested in May 24th shooting investigation in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- One person has been arrested in regards to a shooting investigation that occurred in Carbondale on May 24th.
Carbondale Police Department said officers responded to the the 1000-block of South Brehm Lane for a victim who was shot at around 2:35 a.m.
When officers got on scene, they found a person with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.
Officers said Jordan S. Bryson, 26, of Carbondale was arrested on May 26th and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Bryson is being held on a $500,000 bail for Aggravated Battery of a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Police said the victim earlier reported a black male acquaintance shot them during an argument over a transaction.
Carbondale police said this is investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).