One arrested in homicide investigation in East Cape Girardeau

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in East Cape Girardeau over the weekend.
ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 agents were requested by the Alexander County Sheriff's Department to investigate a shooting that occurred there on April 30, at around 11:26 a.m. just east of the Bill Emerson bridge on Highway 146.
Police say there were two people inside of a vehicle and were found to have been hit by gunfire. Those two were then taken to an area hospital.
On Tuesday, 17-year-old JaZaria S. Hempstead of Cape Girardeau died from her injuries from the shooting.
ISP agents arrested Tyrese L. Tucker, 20, of Ullin, IL. Tucker is being held at the Massac County Jail and charged with first degree murder.
Tucker's bond is set at $2,500,000.
If you have any information on the incident, you can contact the Illinois State Police Zone 7 at 618-542-2171 ext. 1207.
The investigation is currently open and ongoing.