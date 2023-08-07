 Skip to main content
One arrested, faces arson charges in connection to Carbondale fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Mylena Fruits
Jackson County Jail

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- One person has been arrested and faces arson charges in connection to a vacant structure fire in Carbondale.

Carbondale Police Department said police and firefighters rushed to a vacant building on fire in the early hours Sunday morning at 12:30 a.m. in the 900-block of West Sycamore Street.

Police said the cause of the fire was arson.

Throughout the investigation, officers arrested Mylena G. Fruits, 35 of Carbondale.

Fruits is charged with Arson, Criminal Damage to Property by Arson and Criminal Damage to Property.

Fruits was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

