One arrested, another wanted in connection with September 2nd shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Police have arrested one person in connection to a shooting which left one person in the hospital. They also have a warrant for another juvenile who is wanted in relation to the shooting.
Carbondale Police Department said officers responded to a business in the 700-block of South Illinois Avenue on Saturday at 4:19 p.m. where they had multiple people calling 911 and reporting a man who had been shot.
Police earlier said the man was taken by an ambulance to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
The new information released on Monday was officers identified multiple suspects in connection with the shooting, including a juvenile who was suspected to be involved as well.
On September 8, officers arrested a juvenile on a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
A hearing for the juvenile is pending.
"The investigation revealed the suspect and the victim are known acquaintances," Carbondale Police Department earlier said in a release.
As of Monday, September 11, Carbondale police said the victim is still in the hospital in stable condition.
Officers and detectives are continuing to work on this case.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).