One arrested after stabbing in Carbondale, victim suffers serious stab wound

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A resident from Carbondale was arrested after a stabbing took place in the city on Tuesday afternoon.
Carbondale police officers were alerted of a report of a stabbing in the 100-block of East Jackson Street in Carbondale at 3:17 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers then went to a business there and found a person had a serious stab wound, which is said to be non-life threatening.
The stabbing victim was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
Officers found the suspect of the incident is Linza Russell, 62 of Carbondale.
Police said Russell left the scene after the stabbing occurred but was quickly found in the 1200-block of East Grand Avenue and arrested.
Russell is charged with aggravated domestic battery and will be housed the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing.