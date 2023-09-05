Olando Sheron to be sentenced for Keon Cooper's 2019 murder in Jackson County

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- A Missouri man is facing a possible life sentence for killing a man in Carbondale in 2019.
Olando Sheron, of Sikeston, was found guilty of first-degree murder back in December 2022 in the death of Keon Cooper.
Cooper was shot multiple times in the parking lot behind Hangar 9 around 1 a.m. on Sunday December 1, 2019 and later died at a hospital. Sheron fled the area and went on the run for the next two years.
Sheron was caught in Gardena, California after a seven-mile police chase through Los Angeles County in October 2021, ending a two-year manhunt that involved U.S. Marshals and nationwide task forces.
Sheron is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse in Murphysboro.
Another man, Tyren Johnson, is also going to trial. Johnson was one of two people arrested days after the 2019 shooting. Johnson's trial will begin October 16.