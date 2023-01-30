Officers arrest man with loaded gun in Carbondale traffic stop

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Police arrest man with a loaded gun in Carbondale after a traffic stop.
It happened on January, 27, when Carbondale police officers stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of East Main Street.
The driver was Stephan D. Harris, 22, of Carbondale and was arrested after police found a loaded gun he had.
Harris was also cited multiple traffic offenses including operating an uninsured vehicle, operating a vehicle with no tail lights, and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.
“Our officers and detectives continue to work diligently to remove illegal firearms from our community to prevent violent crime. I am proud of their continuous hard work," Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said.
The investigation is ongoing.
