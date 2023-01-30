 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Freezing Drizzle and Sleet May Create Slippery Road
Conditions...

Pockets of freezing drizzle, mixed with sleet at times, will
continue this morning and early afternoon across portions of
southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois. This may lead to
additional slick spots developing on roads, bridges, overpasses,
and sidewalks.

If venturing outdoors, use extra caution. Drivers should slow down
and leave extra room between your vehicles and others.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch or greater.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roadways
turn icy.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation will spread from west
to east late afternoon into tonight. The precipitation will
begin as a mix of sleet and snow before transitioning to mainly
freezing rain overnight into early Tuesday morning. Isolated
power outages are possible over the southern Kentucky Purchase
and Pennyrile regions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.


&&

Officers arrest man with loaded gun in Carbondale traffic stop

  • 0
Harris
Carbondale Police Department

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Police arrest man with a loaded gun in Carbondale after a traffic stop.

It happened on January, 27, when Carbondale police officers stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of East Main Street. 

The driver was Stephan D. Harris, 22, of Carbondale and was arrested after police found a loaded gun he had. 

Harris was also cited multiple traffic offenses including operating an uninsured vehicle, operating a vehicle with no tail lights, and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.

“Our officers and detectives continue to work diligently to remove illegal firearms from our community to prevent violent crime.  I am proud of their continuous hard work," Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you