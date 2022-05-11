 Skip to main content
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Cape Girardeau County

 By Jonathan Brines

(WSIL) -- An officer-involved shooting took place on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau County. 

Around 12:30 p.m. the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 55 near the 113 mile-marker. 

The pursuit ended on Hwy D, near County Rd. 454, where one of the deputies was involved in an officer-involved shooting. 

The deputy received no injuries and the suspect was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. 

This is an ongoing case and no other details were released. 