Murray Police to begin using body cameras

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- Murray Police Department will implement Body Worn Cameras (BWCs) for all sworn officers on Monday, September 12.
In 2021, MPD began to seek funding to assist with the program's cost. They were awarded an $80,000 grant through the Small-Rural-Tribal Body Worn Camera Program.
The department was one of only 6 law enforcement agencies in Kentucky to be awarded the grant money.
The BWC's will be used to achieve 5 goals:
- To assist in providing further information on potential crimes in progress, whether perpetrated against the officer or the community and to maintain this evidence for presentation in court.
- To assist in the initial police response, the discovery of evidentiary items and the actions of police pursuant to an investigation.
- To assist in the documentation of victim, witness, or suspect statements pursuant to an on-scene response and/or document advisement of rights, if applicable.
- To assist in investigations of complaints made against officers in the course of their police duties.
- To assist as a training and performance mechanism which will contribute to the professionalism of all Murray Police Officers
The department has created a comprehensive policy for the cameras including
when officers should activate their BWCs, how the video footage should be retained and released, privacy concerns associated with BWC footage,
the general operation of the technology, supervisor review of BWC footage, and other issues associated with the Department's BWC program.
"Police body worn cameras have become an essential part of community policing today. Body worn cameras are a wise all-around investment for the Murray Police Department that not only redouble our commitment to transparency and accountability, but also ensure that our officers are equipped with an important tool to help them carry out their sworn duties," said Chief Liles.