Murphysboro bank robbery suspect arrested

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The suspect accused of robbing the Regions Bank in Murphysboro has been apprehended.
On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., a white man entered the Regions Bank and demanded money. The suspect got away with about $3,500.
Police later learned the suspect was also wanted for a bank robbery in Henderson, Kentucky just two days prior.
With the help of law enforcement in Kentucky and federal authorities, the suspect was identified as 58-year-old John Earl Hall of of the Hot Springs, Arkansas area.
Hall was taken into custody in Arkansas.
The investigation is still ongoing.