Mt. Vernon Township High School vandalized, forcing school to take e-learning day

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Mt. Vernon Township High School is taking an e-learning day Wednesday, May 10.
According to the school's Facebook page, the change in the schedule is due to vandalism and conditions in the school building.
Staff members are still expected to report to work.
AP testing scheduled for the afternoon will continue as scheduled, but students should report through the attendence office.
Lunch is available, students can pick it up between 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the cafeteria.
The high school is asking for help in identifying who is responsible for the vandalism.