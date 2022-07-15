Mt. Vernon shooting under investigation

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Mt. Vernon Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a 19 year old man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, officers conducting a traffic stop Tuesday night (July 12) heard gunshots nearby. The officers responded to the 2200 block of Logan Street and found a gathering of people outside and a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle and then flown to a regional hospital for treatment.
Police have not released the name of the victim or if a suspect has been identified.