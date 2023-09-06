Mt. Vernon man faces multiple charges after drugs found in apartment

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A 46-year-old is in custody where he faces several drug related charges in Jefferson County.
Law enforcement members with the Mt. Vernon Police Department/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office High Risk Team went to 205 South 6th Street at Apartment #5 to serve a search warrant on Wednesday at 6:40 a.m.
This was an ongoing investigation where detectives previously purchased methamphetamine from 46-year-old Zachary Mark Buchman.
Law enforcement with the High-Risk Team were able to place Buchman into custody without incident and search the home.
Inside the apartment they found methamphetamine, controlled substances and drug equipment.
Buchman was then taken to the Jefferson County Jail where he faces charges of Aggravated Delivery of Methamphetamine 5-15 grams, Delivery of Methamphetamine Under 5 grams, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Equipment.