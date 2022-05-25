Mt. Vernon man arrested for child pornography

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Mt. Vernon man is now in custody for possessing child pornography.
On April 29, 2022 the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a tip through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of suspect child pornography activity.
The initial investigation confirmed criminal activity, a suspect, and the internet accounts involved.
Search warrants were obtained and executed at a home on S. 25th Street in Mt. Vernon.
On May 24, 2022, after initial examination of the evidence, 26-year-old Jacob Higgins was arrested for 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
His bond will be set by a judge.