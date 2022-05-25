 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Perry,
northwestern Williamson, northeastern Jackson and southwestern
Franklin Counties through 630 PM CDT...

At 602 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Carterville to near Cambria to near Carbondale.
Movement was north at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Hurst around 610 PM CDT.
De Soto and Royalton around 615 PM CDT.
Elkville around 620 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Du Quoin and
Christopher.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Paducah.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Mt. Vernon man arrested for child pornography

Jacob Higgins

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Mt. Vernon man is now in custody for possessing child pornography. 

On April 29, 2022 the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a tip through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of suspect child pornography activity. 

The initial investigation confirmed criminal activity, a suspect, and the internet accounts involved.

Search warrants were obtained and executed at a home on S. 25th Street in Mt. Vernon. 

On May 24, 2022, after initial examination of the evidence, 26-year-old Jacob Higgins was arrested for 10 counts of possession of child pornography. 

His bond will be set by a judge. 