Mother of 6-year-old student who shot teacher charged with child neglect

  • Updated
Virginia school shooting
WRIC ABC 8News / YouTube

The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his first grade teacher in Newport News, Virginia, in January has been indicted on charges of felony child neglect, and one count of recklessly leaving a firearm to endanger a child, according to the office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

The child will not be criminally charged, the Commonwealth's Attorney said last month.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

