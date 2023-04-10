Mother of 6-year-old student who shot teacher charged with child neglect

The mother of a 6-year-old who shot his first grade teacher in Newport News, Virginia, in January has been indicted on charges of felony child neglect, and one count of recklessly leaving a firearm to endanger a child, according to the office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.
The child will not be criminally charged, the Commonwealth's Attorney said last month.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
