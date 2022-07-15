Missouri man convicted in shooting of Carter County Deputy, Missouri Trooper

CARTER COUNTY, MO (WSIL) -- The Missouri Attorney General's Office says a man has been convicted in the shooting of a Carter County Deputy and Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper.
James D. Cummings was convicted of assault and armed criminal action. A sentencing hearing is set for September 22nd.
Authorities say on September 13, 2019 Cummings shot Trooper Caleb McCoy and Deputy Brigg Pierson. The two officials were trying to serve an eviction notice at a home in rural Carter County when they were ambushed.
Both were treated at hospitals and later released.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt released a statement saying, “The Missouri Attorney General’s Office assists local prosecutors in important cases across the state on a routine basis. Working to put violent criminals, especially those who perpetrate violent crimes against the brave men and women of law enforcement, is an important duty of this Office. Because of the hard work of the Carter County Prosecuting Attorney and prosecutors in my Office, justice has finally been served."