Missouri man arrested after leading police on pursuit in Illinois

JONESBORO, Ill. -- A Missouri man has been arrested and faces multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit through Illinois.
The Union County Sheriff's Office said at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday that the Cape Girardeau Police Department were trying to apprehend David P. Rains on a felony warrant.
Rains took off from the area in a white Hyundai SUV and drove across the Mississippi River bridge into Alexander County, Illinois.
The sheriff's office then said Rains traveled through Alexander County along Grapevine Trail and onto State Highway 127 into Union County. That's when Union County Sheriff deputies began to pursue Rains.
The sheriff's office then said Rains deliberately crashed into a Union County squad car which limited the operation of the vehicle Rains was driving.
The sheriff's office said Rains was taken into custody on N. Acre Lane in Jonesboro. He was then taken to the hospital and later booked at the Jackson County Jail.
Rains is being held with no bond and faces charges from Missouri for burglary, domestic assault, and property damage. He also faces charges in Illinois which include aggravated battery to a peace officer, criminal damage to state supported property, reckless driving, resisting arrest and multiple traffic offenses.