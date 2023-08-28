Metropolis man tries to hide from police in cardboard box in domestic disturbance case

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- A man in Metropolis faces multiple charges after hiding from authorities after a domestic disturbance call.
The Metropolis Police Department said they were called out to investigate a report of domestic disturbance on August 23.
A sergeant was on hand and spoke with the victim and saw she had injuries to her neck and a cut on her leg.
The victim told police she was hit, choked and had her hair pulled by Ronald Shane Burton, 51 of Metropolis.
Officers and the victim then went to a home in the 300-block of W. 8th Street.
They started searching the home and found “Burton hiding in a corner covered up with a cardboard box,” according to a news release.
Police said Burton then refused multiple commands from the officers but was then taken into custody.
Burton faces charges of domestic battery and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.