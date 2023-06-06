 Skip to main content
Metropolis man faces charges after standoff with police

Rushing
Illinois State Police

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- One person faces charges after he barricaded himself in a home in Metropolis.

Illinois State Police said it happened on June 5th when they were investigating an incident of an aggravated battery involving a firearm in Metropolis.

ISP said the suspect in the incident, identified as Eric Rushing, 29, of Metropolis, barricaded himself inside a home in the 400-block of 20th Street.

A large police presence filled the immediate area with ISP SWAT, crisis negotiators, Metropolis police officers and Massac County Sheriff's Office.

At 7:15 p.m., Rushing came out of the home and was taken into custody.

ISP said the Massac County State's Attorney filed charges of Aggravated Battery and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon for Rushing.

He was taken to the Massac County Jail with a $200,000 bond.

The investigation is open and ongoing.

