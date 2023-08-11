Metropolis man arrested on weapon and drug charges

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- A 38-year-old is behind bars after state agents find drugs and weapons.
On Thursday, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 agents and Southern Illinois Drug Task Force (SIDTF) agents went to the 300-block of West 10th Street to carry out a search warrant at a home.
They were able to recover 900 grams of cannabis, 302 grams of fentanyl pills, more than 90 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, more than 1,250 grams of crystal methamphetamine, more than 120 grams of Ecstasy, and three loaded handguns.
Authorities ended up finding and arresting Mitra S. Tyson, 38 of Metropolis, in connection to the investigation. Tyson was found in a business in the 2100 block of East 5th Street in Metropolis.
Tyson was then taken to the Massac County Jail.
Tyson faces charges for Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Violence, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms with Intent to Deliver, and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver.