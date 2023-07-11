 Skip to main content
Metropolis man arrested after child allegedly overdosed on pill containing Fentanyl

Blake Lynch
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- One man is in custody after a child allegedly overdosed on a pill containing Fentanyl.

Metropolis Police Department said it happened on July 5th when Blake A. Lynch, 30 of Metropolis, was arrested in a case involving a child overdosing on a controlled substance.

The investigation started after police said an ambulance was called for a child not breathing at a home on Metropolis Street within the City of Metropolis.

Police said it was discovered the child had an overdose on a pill containing Fentanyl.

Police said Lynch is charged with endangering the life or health of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Lynch was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.

