Metropolis man arrested after child allegedly overdosed on pill containing Fentanyl

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- One man is in custody after a child allegedly overdosed on a pill containing Fentanyl.
Metropolis Police Department said it happened on July 5th when Blake A. Lynch, 30 of Metropolis, was arrested in a case involving a child overdosing on a controlled substance.
The investigation started after police said an ambulance was called for a child not breathing at a home on Metropolis Street within the City of Metropolis.
Police said it was discovered the child had an overdose on a pill containing Fentanyl.
Police said Lynch is charged with endangering the life or health of a child and possession of a controlled substance.
Lynch was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.