McLeansboro man pleads guilty to grooming charge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A McLeansboro man has pleaded guilty for grooming in a Jefferson County Courtroom on Monday.
Garrett S. Biggerstaff's guilty plea was presented and accepted in the courtroom at 9 a.m. in front of Judge Crisel.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office earlier reported the Benton Police Department first received some information about a child claiming to be the target of sexual exploitation in September of 2022.
Benton officers then contacted Jefferson County Sheriff detectives and an investigation into the matter began.
A search warrant was then issued at the home of Garrett S. Biggerstaff, 28, of McLeansboro. Evidence was collected and looked at by personnel from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
After reviewing the evidence, they found there was another child who was also a victim of grooming.
After the investigation was turned over to the Jefferson County State's Attorney's Office, arrest warrants for Biggerstaff were issued on January 4, 2023.
Biggerstaff was then arrested on the following Thursday for two counts of grooming.
He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
According to online court records, the other grooming charge was dismissed per the plea.
Biggerstaff has a sentencing date for October 19, 2023 at 9 a.m. in Jefferson County.