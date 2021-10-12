McCracken County man charged for breaking into pharmacy

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A McCracken County man has been charged in connection with a break-in at a Paducah pharmacy.
Police were called just after midnight Sept. 7, 2021, to an alarm sounding at West Towne Pharmacy, 2755 Westpark Drive. Officers found a door glass broken and pill bottles scattered inside the business and in the parking lot.
An investigation was launched and surveillance video of a black vehicle in the parking lot just prior to the burglary was obtained. Store surveillance video showed the burglar was bald or had a receding hairline.
The investigation led to charges against 34-year-old Christopher Roper. Roper was determined to be an inmate at the Christian County Jail, where he was served the Paducah warrant for burglary and theft of controlled substances.