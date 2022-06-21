McCracken County man arrested for Rape

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A McCracken County man was arrested after he raped a woman Sunday morning at her home.
A 23-year-old woman reported to police she woke up about 9 a.m. Sunday to find 27-year-old Randall Pangman raping her. Det. Chelsee Breakfield said while she was interviewing the victim, Pangman was messaging the woman.
Breakfield began communicating with Pangman and he admitted to raping the woman and apologized for doing so.
Pangman was arrested Tuesday for first degree rape and taken to the McCracken County Jail.