McCracken County bank robbery suspect in custody

UPDATE: 4:05 p.m.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the suspect who robbed a bank Tuesday morning is in custody.
Through their investigation, detectives were led to Metropolis, Illinois. Detectives tracked down and took the robbery suspect into custody, along with evidence from the robbery.
No other details have been released at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY
MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL)-- A robbery took place Tuesday morning at the FNB Bank on Lone Oak Road.
The suspect was described as a black man, wearing a white hat, black pants and a black shirt. He may have changed into a white shirt now. The suspect was also wearing a COVID-type mask and green gloves.
he entered the bank with a shovel, which has been recovered. He left on foot in an unknown direction.
If you notice anything suspicious that could be related to the robbery, call 911.