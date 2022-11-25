Marshall County man charged for possessing child pornography

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police have charged a Marshall County man after child pornography was found in the Lane Between the Lakes (LBL) region.
Late Tuesday, officers with U.S. Forestry Service located various images of suspected child pornography near the eastern shoreline of LBL.
KSP was notified and responded to investigate. After several hours of searching, multiple images, electronic devices and other items were located.
During their investigation, KSP was led to a home in Benton, Kentucky. On November 23, detectives located and interviewed 58-year-old Monte Beasley.
Beasley was charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and tampering with physical evidence.
KSP then learned, Mayfield police was investigating a similar incident where images were located in an abandoned home earlier in the week. Those were found in a home damaged by the December tornado, which is where Beasley previously lived.
Mayfield Police and KSP continue to investigate and expect future charges against Beasley.