Marion student arrested in connection to Carbondale shooting

MARION (WSIL) -- A Marion student was taken into custody in connection to a fatal Carbondale shooting.
On Monday, Marion Police officers arrested a teenage boy for a felony Unlawful Use of a Weapon warrant at the Marion High School. He was wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Carbondale.
An officer recognized the student and approached him. He instructed the student to follow him to the office and the student refused. The officer attempted several more times to get the student to voluntarily go to the office to discuss the situation, but he refused and started to walk away.
According to Marion Police, the officer then attempted to take the student into custody, but the student began resisting arrest. School "monitors" attempted to help the officer, but other students began to interfere and eventually "placed their hands" on the monitors.
The wanted student was eventually taken into custody and transported away from the school. He is now with Carbondale Police detectives.
The investigation is ongoing.