Marion police looking for theft suspects

MARION, Ill. -- Police in Marion are looking for the public's assistance in locating individuals suspected of stealing money.
The Marion Police Department released images of the suspects on their Facebook page. They said there are three black males and one white female that they are looking for.
Police say the suspects went into the Casey's General Store gaming room on West Main Street in Marion at roughly 7 p.m. on April 25.
There the suspects were able to steal several thousands of dollars from a gaming machine undetected.
The suspects then left the store and drove off in a black SUV with no front registration.
Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is urged to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.