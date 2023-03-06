Marion man arrested, gun connected to multiple other crimes

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- A Marion man is in custody facing multiple charges. A firearm he had also is connected to other criminal cases.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office went to the home of Brandon Tennyson on South Van Buren Street in Marion where they served multiple warrants for his arrest.
Once there, Tennyson answered the door at his home where he stood in the doorway and concealed his right hand behind him.
A detective told Tennyson he was under arrest. Tennyson then attempted to retreat into the home.
The detective was able to get a hold of Tennyson and removed him from the home with force.
As Tennyson was pulled from the doorway, a handgun fell from his right hand.
Police said Tennyson was a convicted felon and the handgun was then taken into evidence.
Police later learned the gun was connected to other criminal crimes in multiple cities.
The firearm was identified associated with pending criminal cases with the Chicago Police Department (2 cases), the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Kansas City Police Department.
Police said the gun was originally reported stolen to the University of Louisville Police Department.
Tennyson currently faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting obstructing a peace officer.
Tennyson was taken to the Williamson County Jail.