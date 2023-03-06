 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1245 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 21.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Marion man arrested, gun connected to multiple other crimes

  • Updated
Arrest, handcuffs, police, crime
MARION, IL (WSIL) -- A Marion man is in custody facing multiple charges. A firearm he had also is connected to other criminal cases.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office went to the home of Brandon Tennyson on South Van Buren Street in Marion where they served multiple warrants for his arrest.

Brandon Tennyson

Once there, Tennyson answered the door at his home where he stood in the doorway and concealed his right hand behind him.

A detective told Tennyson he was under arrest. Tennyson then attempted to retreat into the home.

The detective was able to get a hold of Tennyson and removed him from the home with force.

As Tennyson was pulled from the doorway, a handgun fell from his right hand.

Police said Tennyson was a convicted felon and the handgun was then taken into evidence.

Police later learned the gun was connected to other criminal crimes in multiple cities.

The firearm was identified associated with pending criminal cases with the Chicago Police Department (2 cases), the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Kansas City Police Department.

Police said the gun was originally reported stolen to the University of Louisville Police Department.

Tennyson currently faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting obstructing a peace officer.

Tennyson was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.