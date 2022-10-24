Marion man arrested for September shooting

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois man is now in custody for a September shooting in Carbondale.
Rodney Brooke, 35 of Marion, was taken into custody in Springfield, Illinois thanks to help from the U.S. Marshals Service.
On September 10, Carbondale Police responded to East Main Street for shots fired. They later learned a victim arrived at Memorial Hospital with injuries.
Brooks was not located immediately and a warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody on October 18.
Brooks is now being held in the Jackson County Jail.