Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 20.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.0 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Marion man accused of stalking, cyberstalking person in Carbondale.

Tyler Labelle
Carbondale Police Department

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A Marion man has been arrested after he is accused of stalking and harassment through electronic communication.

The Carbondale Police Department released information about a case involving cyberstalking. On February 5, 2023, a victim reported to a Carbondale police officer they were a victim of stalking, cyberstalking and harassment through an electronic communication.

Carbondale police said after an extensive investigation, they located an arrested Tyler J. Labelle, 27 of Marion on March 6.

Labelle is charged with stalking, cyberstalking and harassment through electronic communications.

Labelle was taken to to the Jackson County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and active.

