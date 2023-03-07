Marion man accused of stalking, cyberstalking person in Carbondale.

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin Counties. For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 20.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.0 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. &&