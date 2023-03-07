Marion man accused of stalking, cyberstalking person in Carbondale.

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A Marion man has been arrested after he is accused of stalking and harassment through electronic communication.
The Carbondale Police Department released information about a case involving cyberstalking. On February 5, 2023, a victim reported to a Carbondale police officer they were a victim of stalking, cyberstalking and harassment through an electronic communication.
Carbondale police said after an extensive investigation, they located an arrested Tyler J. Labelle, 27 of Marion on March 6.
Labelle is charged with stalking, cyberstalking and harassment through electronic communications.
Labelle was taken to to the Jackson County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and active.