Marion federal prison guard caught in FBI sex sting

MARION -- According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a United States Federal Prison guard in Marion has been caught in an FBI sting targeting those seeking to have sex with minors, charging documents say.
Christopher David Emery was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in Benton, Illinois, with a felony, attempted enticement of a minor.
Emery met an undercover FBI employee online last week, the charges say, and eventually told her that he is 48 and works for the federal penitentiary in Marion.
The FBI employee listed her age online as 18 but told Emery that she was actually 14, charging documents show. After initially balking and raising concerns about being caught by police, Emery on Monday showed up at the purported teen's house in Williamson County, and told FBI agents he was planning to "mess around" with her while her parents were out of town, charging documents show.
Emery was arrested Tuesday. No lawyer is listed for him. Prison officials said Emery is a correctional officer at the prison in Marion.