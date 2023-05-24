 Skip to main content
Man who stole backhoe to catch flight in Marion arrested in Nevada with another stolen vehicle charge

  • Updated
Man steals backhoe
Williamson County Sheriff's Office

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- A man accused of stealing a backhoe has now been arrested after for charges in relation to another stolen vehicle in Nevada.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said the man who is suspected of stealing a backhoe, driving it 10 miles down the road to the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois to catch a flight, is behind bars facing another charge related to a stolen vehicle in Elko County, Nevada.

May 18th, Marion, IL
Timothy Baggott

WCSO Sheriff Jeff Diederich said Timothy J. Baggott is the suspect who stole a backhoe in Marion to catch a flight to Portland, Oregon. That occurred on May 18th.

Three days later, Diederich said Baggott was arrested in Elko County, Nevada for charges related to the possession of a stolen vehicle. He was then released.

On May, 22nd, Baggott was arrested in Wells, Nevada for charges in relation to possession of another stolen vehicle.

Baggott was then taken to and housed in the Elko County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

On May 23rd, the Williamson County State's Attorney filed charges of felony theft (over $10,000).

Diederich said a warrant for Baggott's arrest has been issued with a $25,000 bond.

