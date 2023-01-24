Man wanted in Paducah after vehicle thefts

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Police are looking for a man in connection with two vehicles stolen over the weekend.
Paducah Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating Justus K. White, 18, of Paducah after police say he stole two vehicles.
On Sunday, officers went to the 1900 block of Park Ave. for a report of a theft from a vehicle. The victim told police her wallet, bank card, and cash were missing from her vehicle.
The victim also said she received an alert an alert from her bank in relation to her card was used and declined at a local Kroger Fuel Station.
While the officers were there, they noticed a vehicle stuck in a yard that was reported stolen to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
Officers were also responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on the 2100 block of Clay Street. The victim there told police her 2012 Toyota Rav 4 was stolen from her driveway.
While officers were investigating, they identified a suspect as Justus K. White.
Police said White stole the vehicle stuck in the yard and the items from the vehicle on Park Avenue. Police also said he stole the second victim's vehicle.
Officers later found the second stolen vehicle abandoned near South 9th and Ohio Streets.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. To submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers, scan the QR code with your smartphone for more information. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in
a reward of up to $1,000.