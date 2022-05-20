 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In southeast Missouri to the east of a Perryville to
Poplar Bluff line, in western Kentucky to the west of a Marion
to Smithland line, and in southern Illinois along and south of
Highway 13.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving could become challenging for high
profile vehicles, especially on east west roads such as Illinois
Highway 13 and Highway 60 in southeast Missouri and west
Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Man wanted for sex offenses with minor, mother arrested for child endangerment

Carlisle county arrest, wanted

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A Kentucky man is wanted for having sexual relations with a minor. The child's mother was arrested on multiple charges. 

On May 18, 2022 the Carlisle County Sheriff's office received complaints that alleged a 15-year-old girl of Arlington gave birth to a baby in Missouri. The allegation further stated the baby had been fathered by an adult man. 

An investigation was launched with the Department of Social Services. Authorities confirmed the teen had given birth to a pre-mature baby that is now in hospital care. They also learned the teen had not received any prenatal care. 

Police interviewed her mother, 35-year-old Angel Braxton, who admitted she was aware her teen and the man were having a sexual relationship since July of 2021. She admitted she allowed him to spend the night with her daughter. 

During the investigation, deputies also discovered 4 dogs that had been abandoned and malnourished at the home. 

Braxton was charged with complicity to unlawful transaction with a minor/illegal sex act under 16, endangering the welfare of a minor, failure to report child neglect/abuse, and cruelty to animals.

The man, 21-year-old Tyler Beasley of Paducah, has refused to speak with law enforcement and is currently wanted for unlawful transaction with/minor illegal sex act. He is possibly operating a 2003 White Chevrolet Suburban.

Additional information has been received that he is armed with a handgun. Please do not approach if you see him and contact local authorities.