Man robbed at gunpoint, suspect in custody

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A man has been arrested after he robbed another man at gunpoint in the parking lot of a local bar.
Around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, October 16, police responded to a reported robbery in a parking lot in the 100 block of South 3rd Street.
The victim told officers he was talking with a man, when he pulled a handgun and demanded money.
The victim said he gave the robber $15, but he demanded more money and told the victim to get into the passenger seat of his car. The victim fled when the robber was distracted, trying to clear a jam in his handgun.
The robber was identified as Joshua Jamar Kindle. He was located and arrested on charges of robbery, possession of a handgun by a felon, and kidnapping Tuesday, November 1.
A search of his home was also conducted and a handgun, rifle, meth and marijuana were seized.