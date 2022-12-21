Man pleads guilty to state murder charges in Illinois trooper’s killing

(WSIL) -- On Wednesday, 49-year-old Christopher R. Grant pleaded guilty to state charges in the murder of Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins.
Trooper Hopkins was killed in the line of duty in 2019 while attempting to execute a state search warrant at Grant’s house in East St. Louis.
In August 2021, Grant pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection to the death of Trooper Hopkins and received 34 years in prison.
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, Grant pleaded guilty to first degree murder and was sentenced to 37 years in prison. Including time served, Grant would not be eligible for parole until he is 82-years-old.
“On the day that this tragic event happened, I said that justice would be done unto those responsible. Justice was done today. This is effectively a life sentence. The disposition was reached with the approval of Whitney Hopkins, the widow of Nicholas Hopkins, and command staff for the Illinois State Police. This office recognizes the sacrifice of Nick and his fellow members of law enforcement, and the sacrifice of their families, like Whitney. She and all of law enforcement are always in our thoughts and prayers.”