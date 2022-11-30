Man in custody for attempting to kill girlfriend in Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- A man is now in custody after attempting to shoot his girlfriend.
On Tuesday, around 2 p.m., the Marion Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Maplewood Street for a "man with a gun."
A female caller was very frantic, before the line with dispatch disconnected. Dispatch attempted to regain contact, but were unsuccessful.
When officers arrived, they saw a man get in a silver vehicle and leave the area at a high rate of speed. Officers began following and stopped it on S. Court Street.
The driver, 44-year-old Joshua Taylor, refused to comply with officer commands. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers.
While officers were tailing the vehicle, officers on scene located the victim, was was romantically involved with Taylor. She said Taylor placed a gun to her head and pulled the trigger, however it did not fire.
When she called 911, Taylor took the phone and disconnected the call. As sirens were heard approaching, he took off.
The firearm wasn't immediately located, but after a search of the area the vehicle traveled as it fled police, it was found and collected.
Taylor now faces charges of attempted murder, domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, fleeing and eluding, interference with reporting of domestic violence, criminal damage to property and driving on the sidewalk.
He is in the Williamson County Jail awaiting a court appearance.