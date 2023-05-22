Man in custody after breaking into home, waking up homeowner in the process

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- A man was taken into custody after homeowner finds him in the living room after breaking in.
Metropolis Police Department said the incident happened on May 18th. Officers responded to a home in the 1800-block of Market Street at 4:16 a.m. to a call of someone trying to break into a residence.
Police met with the victim who told them they were asleep, then woke up from the sound of a large crash at the front door.
The victim then told police they saw a man in the living room. The homeowner confronted the man and he then fled the area.
Police looked at video footage of the incident. Officers recognized the male suspect from multiple previous encounters as Craig L. Montgomery.
Nine minutes later, at 4:25 a.m., a disturbance was reported at a residence in the 1600-block of Ferry.
Officers learned the same suspect at the residential break-in caused a disturbance, trespassed and fled from the area.
Later that morning, at 8 a.m., police located Montgomery and took him into custody.
Montgomery was charged with Burglary, Theft and Criminal Trespass to property. He was taken to the Massac County Jail.